Two killed in New Year’s Day road mishap

On the day when the entire district was busy celebrating the New Year, two jewellery artisans, migrants, were killed in a road mishap while travelling on a motorcycle in Nadanghat in Kalna, early this morning.

The police recovered their mangled bodies and their motorcycle but the culprit van that collided with them couldn’t be traced back, the officials said. Izabul Sheikh (34) and Hedayetullah Sheikh (28), were serving in Maharashtra.

As the police came to know from the family members of the deceased, both were scheduled to leave for Maharashtra tomorrow and were heading for their neighbouring Jamtalla village on their bike to pick up a novice, who aspired to join them. At Jamtalla village crossing, a speeding van hit their bike. Both died on the spot.

Advertisement