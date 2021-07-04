The locals detained two youths after a twelve year old tribal was gang raped at a village near Burdwan town last night. After the accused were produced at the Pocso Court, the lawyers denied to move pleading for the case in their defense and the Court ordered Judicial Custody for them till 15 July.

The victim had gone to her neighbor’s house to attend a wedding function at Kharidya village within the Dewandighi police station area-barely 5 km from Burdwan town last night.

Her aunt and uncle said: “We had left the function at 9 p.m. and then bride’s family told us that they will drop our niece after the programme.” The accused youthsAshoke Hembram and Bapi Tudu also had come to attend the marriage function from Gardanmari village in neighboring Bhatar police station area.

The victim told the police investigation officer that the youths were volunteering to drop her at her uncle’s house-about 300 metres from the marriage house.

She alleged: “On the way, they suddenly changed and overpowered me and forced me to surrender as there was none to come for my rescue.” Both raped her inside the a deserted primary school compound,”officer said: The accused were detained by the villagers and were handed over to the police.

The Pocso Court Judge Syed Neajuddin Azad ordered forensic examination of the accused and recorded the version of the victim. Meanwhile a tribal widow was raped at another wedding function at Sanko village within the Galsi police sation area last night.

The police arrested Uttam Bauri – a youth known to the victim on rape charges. The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Burdwan today granted three days police remand for him.