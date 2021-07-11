Clashes between two groups of the same student organization. The police officer of Bhawanipur police station was attacked while trying to stop it. The incident took place at Bhawanipur on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Tensions between Ashutosh College and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee College’s Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) have been simmering for a long time. The clashes began on Saturday evening. The brick rain started between the two sides. The situation became heated in the alley next to Bhawanipur police station. Additional OC of Bhawanipur Police Station Rajib Sau was injured while trying to stop the noise. He has a head injury. He was admitted to the Trauma Care of SSKM Hospital. Rajiv Sau’s condition is stable.

At 6:50 pm, the area adjacent to Bhawanipur police station became a battlefield. Allegedly, there was a long-running feud between the South Kolkata TMCP district president and the son of a state minister. There is always trouble. Students of the Trinamool Student Council of the Morning and Evening Department went to the college on their way back from the protest rally in protest of the petrol price hike. After that, clashes and brick rain started between the two sides in Rupchand Mukherjee Lane, not far from Bhawanipur police station. Police immediately reached the spot. Additional OC of Bhawanipur Police Station Rajib Sau was injured in the incident.