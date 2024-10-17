Two groups clash in Asansol village, seven arrested

There was been massive bombing last night at Arati village after two rival groups clashed with each other over control of the area under Faridpur- Laudoha police station of West Burdwan.

A huge police force from Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), led by senior police officials have rushed to the village and is presently camping at the site.

The situation is still tense in the village as a false sense of calm prevails in the village and men have fled in fear of arrests. Two-wheelers and houses have been vandalised by the mob and a number of villagers, including a few women are injured.

Abhishek Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (east), of ADPC said that so far Andal police have arrested seven persons in this connection and have started a case.

“The situation is under control and police are patrolling the area and more raids will be conducted by police,” he added. Pintu Mukherjee, ACP (Andal) is camping in the village. The arrested persons have been forwarded to Durgapur Court today.

Arati Village is near Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal and locals alleged that one group, led by Sheikh Nafizul is collecting money from the plot owners near the airport city. Sheikh Nafizul is the local INTTUC leader of Arati village, while the other faction is led by Sheikh Mafizul.

Sheikh Nafiziul has refuted all the allegations and said that the rival group consists of anti-socials and have resorted to violence to unleash a reign of terror.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital and the miscreants have been arrested by the police, they are anti-socials and the party has no links with them, claimed Syed Ashik Ali, chairman of INTTUC of Arati area.