Two patients undergoing treatment for suspected Covid19-symptoms have died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours. They were admitted in Desun Hospital, the health facility meant for treatment of patients with severe acute respiratory infection.

A resident of Pradhannagar, who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit after being referred from the Siliguri District Hospital on 14 May, died last evening. Health department officials, however, said they the 62-year-old male patient has tested negative for Covid- 19.

On the other hand, a resident of Bagdogra died on 14 May. The 37-year-old, who had tested negative for Covid- 19, was referred to Desun Hospital by the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on 13 May. IDA distributes food The West Bengal state branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) continues to help people in distress during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The association has been distributing food to 300 people at Moulali and its peripheral localities every day in Kolkata since 30 April. A total of 3,500 meals have been served till 15 May. To mark World Orthodontic Health Day yesterday, functionaries of the state branch distributed cooked food packets, along with masks, soaps, biscuits and milk packets to pedestrians.

They said such benevolent work will continue till the lockdown is over. Secretary of the state branch of the IDA, Dr Raju Biswas, said: “Being a responsible citizen, and inspired by the humanitarian acts of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, it was a minimal effort on our part. We hope to continue with more such philanthropic acts till we overcome this pandemic. We will continue this initiative till the lockdown by following all rules of social distancing.”