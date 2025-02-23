Two arrested in Birbhum triple murder case

Within a day of the recovery of bodies of a housewife and her two kids, Birbhum police have arrested two persons today, including the main accused who is her paramour.

Amandeep, superintendent of police of Birbhum said that two persons have been arrested today in the triple murder case, including the main accused Nayan Bittar and his accomplice, Sunil Mirdha. Both have been forwarded to court today and have been sought police custody for further details.

Both are residents of Mallarpur area in Birbhum district. The SP further added two more suspects are also being questioned at the Mohamad Bazar police station.

After interrogating Nayan Bittar, Mohammad Bazar police have also recovered the missing cell phone of Lakshmi Middya.

After committing the triple murder, the main accused Nayan Bittar was given shelter for hiding in his home by his friend Sunil Mirdhya.

The SP formed an eight-member special investigation team to crack this case which had rocked the district yesterday.

Sub-inspector Tapai Biswas has been posted as the new OC of Mohammad Bazar police station today in place of SI Arup Kumar Dutta.

Meanwhile today, a body of an unknown woman inside a sack has been recovered floating on a waterbody in the Deucha area under Mohammad Bazar police station. So far, the body has not been identified, and police suspect that she has been murdered and the body dumped in the waterbody.

The body has been sent to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. The body may have flown from nearby Jharkhand, police suspect. Investigations have started and a suo motu case has been lodged.

In Bakreswar of Dubrajpur, a higher secondary examinee and her teenage lover committed suicide by hanging from a tree. Since Friday night, both were missing. Bakreswar and Dubrajpur police have started search operations but failed to trace them. Today, the bodies were found hanging from a tree near Bakreswar.