Tripartite talks invite soon: BJP

Amid talk and expectations over the proposed tripartite talks to discuss a ‘permanent political solution’ for the political problem in the Hills, Terai and the Dooars, the BJP has assured that invitations for the talks in September will be sent out to the authorities concerned “well in time.”

Political observers and even the common people have taken to social media to wonder where the invitations for the proposed meeting were, as the BJP had said on 6 August that the same would be sent out “within two weeks.” Darjeeling’s BJP MP Raju Bista today expressed confidence that the Centre would send out the invitations for the tripartite meeting soon.

“The invitations will reach the stakeholders well in time for the talks. Talks are to be held in September, hence I request patience on the part of the media,” Mr Bista told The Statesman today.

It may be noted that Mr Bista, who is also one of the BJP’s national spokespersons, had said on 6 August that the tripartite talks would be held in September and that the invites would be sent out “within two weeks.” He had also told the Press in Siliguri on 17 August that the Union Home Minister had clearly informed them that the tripartite talks would

begin.

“The reason behind the delay was due to the observation of the 75th Independence Day in the country. The tripartite talks will start in early September and the people of Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars will be getting justice,” Mr Bista had said.

“The people of the region are not getting justice due to excessive politics in the Hills, a maximum number of political leaders and differences of opinion among themselves,” Mr Bista said.

When contacted for comment on the tripartite talks and the expected invitations, the general secretary of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha-1, Roshan Giri, said: “The letter of invitation for the tripartite talks have not come as yet, but even if it comes, it will not be serious, but only another way to fool the people.”

Mr Giri’s faction of the Morcha led by Bimal Gurung had severed ties with the BJP before the Assembly elections in West Bengal. The party has alleged that the BJP had done nothing for the Hills even though the region had supported the party in three general elections and given it three MPs.

Among the major issues in the Hills that the BJP has promised to do the needful are the PPS and granting of Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Gorkha communities.