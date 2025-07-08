Trinamul voices strong objection to NRC in Bengal

Trinamul Congress has come down heavily on the Centre for its attempt to issue NRC notice in Bengal and warned the BJP not to try this so long as Mamata Banerjee is in power.

The party in its X handle wrote: Bangla Birodhi@ BJP India has unleashed a sinister, three pronged assault on our people and the execution is already underway.” It further stated “Smt@mamataOfficial has made it crystal clear that witch hunts under the guise of NRC have no place in Bengal. We will not alow@BJP4India to turn our land into another detention camp. As long as Didi is at the helm, Bangla Birodhi BJP will not be allowed to touch a single hair on our people’s head. Let that be a warning.”

Senior Trinamul Congress leaders said NRC will be a major issue at the 21 July meeting. They said the BJP will try all sorts “nasty experiment” to dislodge the party from power. “But they are day dreaming. The people are behind Trinamul Congress and this has been proved in every election, be it panchayat or municipality, of Assembly or Parliament and even in the by-elections,” they said.

It may be mentioned that Miss Banerjee has said over and over again that NRC will not be implemented in Bengal. Before the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leaders both from the state and outside, had said it would be implemented in Bengal. But, they failed to do so because of Miss Banerjee’s strong stand.

The matter came to its head after a person, a resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district “is being hunted like a criminal by Assam’s Foreigners Tribunal. Despite submitting every valid identity proof he is being hounded and asked to cough up electoral rolls from every election between 1966 and 2008.”

The party leaders alleged that NRC notices are being sent to people to harass and intimidate them. A Special intensive revision exercise (SIR) is being pushed ahead of the 2026 election to disenfranchise millions. The leaders further alleged that workers from Bengal are being branded as “illegal Bangladeshis” in BJP-ruled states and forcibly deported with BSF’s help.

They said: “It is a full-blown war on Bengalis. A cultural purge designed by a party that cannot stomach rejection. They lost Bengal and now they want revenge.”