An-eight member Trinamul Congress Parliamentary team on Saturday met Election Commission and demanded how on a basis of a memorandum by a political party they can change the rule and pass order without even discussion with all political parties.

There was a rule that a polling agent who will be in charge of a booth for a particular political party must reside in that particular booth area or nearby.

This was done to ensure free and fair poll as the polling agent will be able to recognise the voters of that particular booth area and trace the outsiders who will try to create disturbance.

This afternoon, Trinamul Congress released a tape of telephone conversation where BJP vice president Mukul Roy was asking Sishir Bajoria of the BJP to go the Election Commission and demand the change of existing norms and allow a voter of West Bengal can be present in any polling booth.

Mr Roy explained to Mr Bajoria that there are many booths in 294 Assembly constituencies where BJP cannot put an agent residing in the same booth area.

“The ECI on basis of a memorandum by the BJP has unilaterally issued this order without discussing this vital issue with all political parties,” said Mr Sudip Bandopadhyay, Trinamul Lok Sabha leader.

Later, Subrata Mukherjee during a press conference said, “We have protested against the arbitrary decision of Election Commission of India. The ECI is acting in a partisan way. Why an outsider will be allowed in a particular booth and that has created all confusion.”

He said,”today we have submitted a memorandum to Election Commission and from the econd phase EC will restore the previous order. But if EC continuous with this order we will take further steps stop this malpractice by BJP. We may give a memorandum to the President of India against ECI and BJP.”

Earlier, the day BJP has released a tape of telephonic conversation between Trinamul Supremo Mamata Banerjee with one of her former party worker Pralay Pal.

Mr Mukherjee said, “some media is trying to malign Mamata Banerjee but I’m proud of my leader. Someone told her that Pralay Pal who defected to the BJP wanted to talk to her and she obliged.”

“She acted like a true leader but those who have recorded the conversation and using it to malign Trinamul supremo is living in a fool’s paradise. This is beyond political courtesy. I’m proud of my leader,” Mr Mukherjee said.