Trinamul set to launch new people-outreach programme

In a bid to develop mass contact, Trinamul Congress is going to launch Manusher Sathe, Manusher Pashe (Party with the people, beside the people) programme.

The date of the programme will be announced soon. Senior party leaders are preparing a roadmap for the programme. It will be placed before party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee for approval.

Though the Assembly election will be held in 2026, Trinamul Congress is leaving no stone unturned to bring people to its fold. In the 2021 Assembly election, Mamataa Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had campaigned in all the Assembly constituencies. Miss Banerjee, who was wheelchair-bound, showed indomitable courage and campaigned for the party candidates.

Advertisement

In 2026, she will be the face of the party in the Assembly election.

This was decided at the meeting of the national working committee of the party held at Kalighat residence of Miss Banerjee on Monday.

The state government has so far launched 57 pro-people schemes. It has been decided that leaders will go to the people to make them aware of the schemes. Miss Banerjee has also said over and over again that the schemes have been prepared in such ways that the entire lifespan of individuals are covered.

However, it has often been seen that the people are not aware of the schemes, particularly in rural areas. Also, people do not know how much money the state government has spent for the schemes.

Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, Rupashree and Sabuj Sathi are flagship projects of the state government.

The state government is likely to organize Duare Sarkar, an outreach programme soon. This initiative has helped people in the most remote areas to get benefits of various schemes, introduced by the state government.

Trinamul Congress over the years has strengthened its organisation up to the booth level. Mr Banerjee has data containing names of the leaders working up to the booth level. But all the workers are not aware of the history of the party particularly under what circumstances Miss Banerjee had left Congress and set up Trinamul Congress. The various movements launched by the party over the years brought an end to the CPM misrule in 2011. The party is bringing out a well-defined document to make party workers aware of the past of the party, its constitution and functioning.

Miss Banerjee has written a book on her political journey and her views and dreams will be incorporated in the document.