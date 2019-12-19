The ruling party today observed ‘Sahid Divas’ in remembrance of Tapashi Mallick and Raj Kumar Bhul, martyrs of the Singur Andolan in the year 2006. Most of the senior leaders of the ruling party, including Singur MLA Mr Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Haripal MLA Mr Beccharam Manna, Uttarpara MLA Mr Prabir Ghosal, the Hooghly district Trinamul president Mr Dilip Yadav and state minister Mr Tapan Das Gupta, were present on the occasion.

Rich floral tributes were paid to the bust of Tapashi Mallick on her 13th death anniversary by all those who were present on the occasion. Mr. Beccharam Manna, who was the foremost leader of the Singur movement said: “The great sacrifice of Tapashi Mallick and Raj Kumar Bhul will never be forgotten. Their sacrifice paved the way for Singur Andolan. Mamata Banerjee who spearheaded the Singur Andolan faced brutal atrocities by the then Left Front government to free the state from 34 long years of misrule and brutal atrocities on common people.

Both the martyrs are still a symbolic inspiration to the ruling party to put up a movement or an Andolan against those who harass and bring miseries to the common people and to raise voice against those who ignite communal feelings in the name of religion.” The father of Tapashi Mallick, Manoranjan Mallick, said: “Every year, Sahid Divas is observed by the ruling party but till today, the killers of my daughter are moving freely.

I still repose hope on Didi Moni (Mamata Banerjee), since she herself had faced the brutal treatment by the then Left Front government and will surely find out the killers of Tapashi Mallick. I demand capital punishment for them. Unless the killers of Tapashi Mallick are sent to gallows, my daughter’s soul will not rest in peace and our heart will not stop weeping within us.”