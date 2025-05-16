Trinamul MLA dies after fatal fall at home

Trinamul Congress legislator Tapas Saha, representing Tehatta in Nadia district, passed away this morning at around 8.15 a.m. after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was 65.

Saha had been admitted to a private hospital near the EM Bypass in Kolkata on Wednesday after he sustained a severe head injury from a fall at his residence. Despite medical intervention, his condition deteriorated, and he breathed his last early Thursday, party sources confirmed.

In the West Bengal Assembly, Trinamul leaders, including its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, paid floral tributes.

Posting on his X-handle, Abhishek wrote: “Paid my final respects to the late Shri Tapas Kumar Saha, our Hon’ble MLA from Tehatta, and offered prayers for his departed soul.

“He was a dedicated soldier of the Trinamool Congress, and his passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of those he served with humility and devotion. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find strength in this difficult time.

“Om Shanti”

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss in a post on X, calling Saha’s death an “irreparable loss” to both the district and the state’s political fabric. “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Tapas Saha, MLA from Tehatta, Nadia, and an important member of our Trinamul Congress family. He was my long-time colleague,” she wrote.

Saha, known for his grassroots connection and long association with the party, was considered close to the TMC chief. He was one of the early members of the Trinamul Congress and played a key role in consolidating the party’s base in Nadia district.

His political journey saw ups and downs. In 2011, after being denied a party ticket from Tehatta, Saha contested as an Independent, resulting in his suspension. However, he was later brought back into the fold and went on to win from Palashipara in 2016 on a TMC ticket. In 2021, he returned to contest from Tehatta and secured his second consecutive term as an MLA.

After his death, Saha’s body was first taken to the Nadia zilla parishad office where officials paid their respects, before being taken to his residence in Tehatta. Hundreds of party workers and supporters gathered to offer their last respects.

However, Saha’s political legacy was not without controversy. He had come under scrutiny in connection with the West Bengal recruitment scam. In 2022, his name emerged in allegations involving the collection of Rs 16 crore in exchange for promises of government jobs.

His funeral is expected to be held later in the day with full honours.