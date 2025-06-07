Trinamul Mahila Congress to protest on streets against slander

Trinamul Mahila Congress will take out rallies all over the city to protest against the canard spread by the BJP, Left parties and Congress against Mamata Banerjee.

The date of the rally will be announced soon. The main rally will be led by Chandrima Bhattacharya, president Trinamul Mahila Congress.

In the recent past some BJP, CPI-M and Congress leaders are spreading canards against Mamata Banerjee involving her family. The canards have been in circulation for the past few years but recently it has gathered momentum. The allegations are baseless.

Mrs Bhattacharya said, unable to face Trinamul politically, some people with vested interests have taken recourse to spreading canards. The party will not sit idle and protest meetings will be held across the city to expose those spreading the canards.

Trinamul Mahila Congress leadership wrote in its X-handle: “When you cannot fight democratically, you stoop to slander, that is not politics. That is frustration. The personal attacks and vile language against chief minister Mamata Banerjee will not be tolerated. Led by Chandrima Bhattacharya, TMC Mahila Congress hits the streets in a massive protest march, standing up for dignity, truth and leadership. If defaming a leader is your only strategy, then you are not just morally bankrupt, you are destined to lose the elections. And the people of Bengal will make sure of it.”