Trinamul likely to pass motion against Nyay Sanhita

The Monsoon Session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will start from Monday.

The day will start with obituary references and the Session will begin from Tuesday. To avoid controversy, a letter has been sent to the Governor regarding the conduct of the oath of four Trinamul legislators, who have won the by-elections. They are Supti Pandey from Manicktala, Madhuparna Thakur from Bagdah, Krishna Kalyani from Raiganj and Mukutmani Adhikari from Ranaghat South.

The meeting of the business advisory committee will be held on Monday.

Trinamul Congress is likely to move a motion criticising Nyaya Sanhita. Already the lawyers across the country have protested against the new Act. It may be recalled that 147 MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha to pass the Act.

Miss Banerjee, who is also a lawyer, has criticized some provisions of the Act.

Despite repeated requests, the Centre has not cleared the dues of the state government relating to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. The state government has paid the dues of 59 lakh MGNREGA job-card holders.

The Centre has also not cleared the dues related to Awas Yojana. Miss Banerjee said that if the Centre failed to give the dues, the first instalment will be given to the beneficiaries by December.

The vegetable price hike is another important issue and the state government has already asked the task force to visit different markets and look into the matter.