Trinamul highlights anti-rape Bill passage, BJP’s record

After the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill’, which seeks the death penalty for convicts in rape and murder cases, was passed by a voice vote in the state Assembly today, many of the Trinamul Congress leaders took to the social media to highlight The track record of other states, especially ones ruled by the BJP and also how the CBI is still silent on the probe into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at R G Kar hospital.

They have categorically specified that the arrest of former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh by the CBI yesterday is for financial irregularities.

Kunal Ghosh, former state general secretary said, “Sandip Ghosh has been arrested for financial irregularities. The real issue here is of rape and murder, but what is the update on that? The CBI must answer. After the arrest of Sanjoy Roy, there have been no more arrests. What if there are more people involved? Justice delayed is justice denied. The CBI must answer if the arrest of Ghosh is just to divert attention from the main issue.”

Trinamul’s MP and spokesperson Derek O’Brien wrote on X: “Twelve years after Nirbhaya, the bestial, heinous crimes don’t end. Everyday. This August we failed a young doctor in Kolkata. We failed a tribal woman in Raigarh. We failed a 15-year-old in Jodhpur, a 7-year-old in Delhi, two 4-year-olds in Badlapur. Let’s pledge today to turn words into action. Swiftly. A start is that for the first time a State passes a stringent Anti-Rape Bill. It is a beginning #BengalShowsTheWay.”

Dr Riju Dutta, party spokesperson, poining fingers at the BJP and its IT cell head, wrote on X, “This one’s for you, @amitmalviya – the DEGENERATE who dares to talk about “carnal lust” while standing knee-deep in filth.

Given the whispers in your own RSS circles, everyone knows about your vile escapades in 5-star hotels and @BJP4India party offices. And let’s not forget how you recruited rapists to violate IIT-BHU students.

You, Malviya, are the epitome of depravity – a lowlife who embodies everything we’re fighting against. Crawl back into the mucky corner you belong to, because that’s all you’re good for, you disgraceful excuse for a human being!”

Party spokesperson Saket Gokhale in his post wrote: “Very important. Here’s a short chronology to understand BJP & Modi Govt’s sinister game being played in Kolkata:

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar College in Kolkata, has been arrested by CBI in a case of alleged financial irregularities. This case was first registered by West Bengal Police & was handed over to CBI by Calcutta HC. This has nothing to do with the rape & murder case.

CBI was FIRST given the RG Kar rape & murder case. This SEPARATE case of alleged corruption was registered later. Now, understand what is happening: CBI’s entire focus for the last 20 days has been the “corruption” case against the principal. BUT: the most important case i.e. the RG Kar rape & murder case has NOT seen any investigation in the last 20 days by CBI… The bizarre mystery: Why is CBI not filing a chargesheet to start the trial against the accused in the RG Kar rape & murder case?..”