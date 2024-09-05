Trinamul heat on CBI

The Trinamul Congress on Wednesday mounted pressure on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar hospital.

In a post on X, Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh raised four questions pertaining to the progress report which the CBI is supposed to submit to the apex court on Thursday.

Ghosh wrote that the CBI should inform the court if arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy is the only accused in the case or there were more people involved in the crime. He also demanded the central agency to inform the court whether the rape-murder was an isolated case or there was a racket with an ulterior motive involved with the incident.

“The CBI should also inform the court whether they have got any proof of evidence tampering. If yes, what are those proofs? Finally, the CBI should inform the court on the steps taken by it against those who were involved in evidence tampering at the scene of the crime,” Ghosh said.