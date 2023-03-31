Trinamul dharna in every block in Hooghly district

The Chinsurah district president and Chapdani MLA said that the district leadership, party workers and common people are all set for a dharna protest in every block as a mark of protest against the indifferent attitude of the central government towards the state.

District president Arindam Guin addressing a press meet today said in every possible way the central government is depriving the state central assistance through funds, which is hampering progress and development in the state.

Funds for 100 days’ work have stopped, even the last year’s job card holders did not receive their dues, the Awas Yojana funds have also stopped and so has student scholarship funds. Due to the deprivation, the needy and poor are suffering. Even with limited resources, the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee is determined to continue with the beneficiary schemes and projects in the state without the assistance of the central government, recently the state chief minister, Mamata Banerjee launched Pathashree, Rastashree rural road development project without hoping for any assistance from the central government. The constitutional rights of the people of Bengal are being throttled by the Centre. Hence the need is a mass protest movement against the biased and indifferent policy of the central government.

The state chief minister Mamata Banerjee was herself on dharna. Following in her footsteps the district leadership, party workers and even common people are ready to protest in every block of the district. The people of the state are highly annoyed over the central government’s harmful attitude towards the state. In the ensuing panchayat election, the BJP will be completely routed from gram panchayats and then from the state itself.