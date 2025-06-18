Trinamul Congress worker killed in Basirhat

One Trinamul Congress worker was murdered on Monday night in the Basirhat area of North 24-Parganas district. Four persons have been arrested by police so far in connection with the incident.

The family members of the deceased Anwar Hossain Gazi (24) alleged that a group of criminals have killed him in the Gotra gram panchayat area under Basirhat police station (PS). The four accused – Sabir Gazi, Billah Sheikh, Rabiul Sardar and Bakibullah Mondal were produced before the Basirhat sub-divisional court by police on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the incident happened around 9.30 pm on Monday when Anwar was sitting at a tea stall near his residence at Gotra village. The criminals, armed with choppers and revolvers, attacked him suddenly.

They stabbed him first with the chopper and then shot him in front of others at the tea stall.

Locals immediately took him to the nearby state-run Basirhat Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Fazar Ali Gazi, the deceased’s uncle, told the media that the local criminals might have killed his nephew. But he could not say anything about the motive behind the crime.

Local residents suspected that illegal purchase and sale of land in the area was instrumental behind the murder of Anwar.

One of the police officials investigating the case said that they are exploring the angle of old rivalry between the deceased and accused. Police have appealed the court seeking the four arrested persons into their custody for interrogations.

Burhanul Mukaddim, Trinamul Congress leader in Basirhat, admitted saying: “Anwar was our party worker and we hope that police will conduct proper and prompt investigation so that criminals get punishment as per law.”

A senior police official in Basirhat said that they have intensified investigations to nab several others in connection with the case.