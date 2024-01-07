Trinamul Congress exposes BJP’s hypocrisy

Through a series of posts on social media, the Trinamul Congress and its leaders exposed how the BJP was involved in multiple attacks on probe agencies. As the BJP continues to mischievously attack Trinamul Congress for Friday’s incidents at Sandeshkhali, party leaders on Saturday showed a mirror to the BJP exposing horrendous attacks against investigative agencies in BJPruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Even as BJP leaders appeared on national news channels fanning their conspiracy, there was silence on instances of violence in Maharashtra and Gujarat that took place on the same timeline. Trinamul spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya highlighted multiple instances showing how the BJP leads violence against investigative agencies for political benefits.

The post unmasked BJP’s diabolical attempt to deflect attention and not look at its own record of law violations. “2019, UP: Villagers violently attacked CBI team probing Rs. 126-Cr Yamuna Expressway land scam 2024, Gujarat: Mob attacked Police team with sharp weapons, 3 cops injured,” Bhattacharya wrote on X. T

he first incident mentioned by Debangshu dates back to February 2019 when villagers in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh thrashed a team of CBI officials probing a Rs 126 crore land fraud case linked to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The second case took place in Gujarat on Friday coinciding with BJP’s efforts to peddle fake narrative against TMC. According to reports, a Gujarat Police sub-inspector was seriously injured as a result of a mob attack. In Maharashtra too, BJP MLA Sunil Kamble shocked everyone by slapping an onduty police officer during an event at the Sassoon Hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune.

The BJP MLA showed the audacity of taking the law into his own hands in the presence of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, thereby showcasing abject disregard for the law and constitution. Questioning how criminal elements are sheltered and encouraged in BJP, senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday reiterated that MoS Home Nisith Pramanik is allowed to be at the forefront of leadership in BJP and continue as Union minister under the Modi government.

“@NisithPramanik, Union MoS (Home Affairs) & the BJP MP of Cooch Behar, denied anticipatory bail in an attemptto-murder case! Is this the new law for @BJP4India? Appointing an alleged murderer at the forefront of its leadership?” Ghosh wrote on X. Party MP says attack on ED to harm the image of TMC: Even as a section of the Trinamul Congress leaders are trying to blame Enforcement Directorate sleuths for provoking locals who attacked them during a raid on a party leader in Bengal, actressturned-politician and threetime party MP Satabdi Roy said the leader concerned should take responsibility and party is not linked with the incident.

She said that such attacks are unacceptable. “If anyone has done such a thing, then it is his individual responsibility. Such acts give the party a bad name. Already the opposition parties have started speaking on the issue. The media has got the opportunity to ask questions,” she said. She also said that even if the attack was a reaction from the people who are agitated by the “misuse” of the Central agencies by the BJP, such reactions are “not acceptable”.