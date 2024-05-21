Trinamul condemns sexual assault attempt cases

Another woman was sexually assaulted by central forces personnel on Sunday night hours after the PM’s visit to Bengal. The heinous crime took place in Jangipara. This was the second such incident on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a similar case was reported in poll-bound Uluberia.

According to the complaint, CAPF personnel posted in Bengal for polling duty barged inside the house of the complainant and attempted to sexually assault her. Her screams of protest alerted everyone following which her husband and other relatives came to her rescue. Police have apprehended the accused.

Trinamul spokesperson Riju Dutta said, “Another sexual assault case has come to light. After Uluberia, now in Jangipara! At a time when Modi is in Bengal, Central forces are trying to create an environment of fear among women.”

Trinamul Congress national spokesperson and minister Sashi Panja said, “After Uluberia, last evening central forces assault a woman in Jangipara after the PM had left the state. The jawan stepped inside the woman’s house to assault her. BJP does not want peaceful voting here in the state. These forces are trying to influence voters at booths and at times involve in such regressive acts.”