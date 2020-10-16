The Additional Chief Judicial magistrate’s Court in Kalna today ordered five days of police custody for one of the key accused of a tribal housewife’s gang-rape.

The 22-year-old housewife was shifted to the Kalna Super-specialty Hospital in the wee hours yesterday after she was rescued from a bush beside a paddy field in the outskirts of Sankra village within the Nadanghat police station limits. The housewife, in her statement before the police claimed that one youth of her locality first raped her and when she thought she had managed to flee, others dragged her inside a bush where she was raped again. She also claimed: “A woman was supervising the entire torture episode and was dictating the others.” Her statements were recorded by the police in the hospital yesterday.

Today, the CJM Court responding to an appeal by the police granted remand for the accused t i l l 20 October.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, the housewife was forced to accompany a four-member group led by the woman and one of the miscreants had placed a sickle on her neck. Her parents-in-law however were sleeping in separate rooms and her husband had gone to Katwa to serve as masonry help. Based on her complaints, the police had arrested one youth, a neighbour of the victim and another was also detained. The police said: “We are yet to trace the woman who allegedly was leading the torture.” The officials also said: “We didn’t get any substance to establish that the torture was a preplanned plot to dishonour the housewife.” Rather, the primary investigations revealed that the woman had a ‘friendly’ relation with one of the accused.

Poly Ghosh, vice-chairperson of BJP’s Mahila Morcha meanwhile visited the Kalna PS today demanding immediate arrest of the rape culprits of a teenage girl at Ramkrishnapally in Kalna town. Ghosh however maintained silence about the tribal woman’s rape.