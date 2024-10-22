Tribal girl murder: Police filed charge-sheet after 63 days

After 63 days of the murder of a tribal girl, police filed a charge-sheet against the slain girl’s fiancé yesterday.

The charge-sheet maintained that increasing demand for cash by her fiance was the key reason behind the girl’s murder. “Even after the murder, the accused youth had transferred substantial money to his account from the girl’s account using the girl’s cellphone App. He, after the murder, had taken away her cellphone, which incidentally gave us some significant leads,” said Dibyendu Das, Inspector of Burdwan PS. The girl had a heated exchange with her fiance just before her death, the police claimed.

Twenty-five-year-old Priyanka Hansda, of Nandur village in Burdwan PS area, was found dead at a farmland close to her house after the midnight hours on 14 August. Priyanka, according to her family, was a student of Burdwan University but had started working as a sales executive at a shopping plaza in Bangaluru. She’d returned home from Bangaluru during Independence Day.

The deceased’s family and opposition parties, including a tribal outfit had claimed that the girl was gang-raped first and then murdered.

The police, on 24 August evening arrested Ajoy Tudu, the deceased’s fiance from Panskura, East Midnapore that followed the recovery of a dagger used in the murder from near the spot. Also, Priyanka’s cellphone was recovered from his possession. The charge-sheet ruled out rape, besides the involvement of more than one person in the gruesome murder. Ajoy had confessed the murder and stated that he’d grown intimacy with Priyanka on Facebook and then had offered her to join the Bangaluru plaza. In the charge-sheet, the police claimed that Ajoy also had accompanied Priyanka on 12 August up to Howrah station by train but then separated from her.