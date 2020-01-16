The 9th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival will be held from 19 to 26 January. “There was a time when we were doubtful whether we would get enough films to show. Now, the number of films we have has crossed 250,” said Mr Prasad Ray, a member of the screening committee.

“We strongly believe that children will love it and this event will be successful. I personally, love children’s films.” he added. The weeklong festival promises plenty of surprises and tokens of pleasure for children and adults alike. Having over 255 films from nearly more than 35 countries, they are broadly classified into films for children of all ages, and films solely for children above 14 years, shown in 10 venues across the city without any entry fee.

“We have tried our level best to choose the films to be presented, and wish it to reach the ears of as many children as possible. This will also help dispel the theory people have that children’s films do not have enough demand in the market.” said Ms Piyali Sengupta, secretary of department of information and cultural affairs.

One of the main purposes of the event is to create a festive atmosphere as well as impart lessons of value to the younger generation. Works of legendary characters like Mark Twain and Roald Dahl are showcased to encourage children to read their books. “We have documentaries which will impart valuable lessons to children and teenagers alike.” she said.

The film festival promises to hold something of interest to people of all ages. An additional attraction is the publication of an anthology of children’s films in Bengali in the last 100 years. Additionally, it will include an exhibition on movie posters, a quiz on children’s films (open only for children), and extempore speeches on the same topic.

It also serves as the Asian Premiere for the German film “Alfons Jitterbit- Countdown to Chaos” by Mark Schlichter.