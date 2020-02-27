The state transport department has decided to waive 100 per cent of penalty if the owners of all types of private vehicles, buses, minibuses, trucks, taxis, app cabs, ambulances etc pay pending road tax and additional tax by 31 March this year under the ‘One time waiver of penalty on tax on motor vehicles scheme, 2020′.

The decision to waive the penalty completely was taken in a bid to enable the defaulting owners of private vehicles to pay both road and additional taxes lying unpaid for years leading to a huge loss of revenue for the government. Paribahan Bhaban, the transport department headquarters, issued a notification on 25 February in this regard.

The scheme will also be applicable to vehicles that are more than 15 years old, though such vehicles will not be allowed to ply within the Kolkata Metropolitan area. “Whereas, it has been reported by the Transport Directorate, West Bengal that still a large number of motor vehicles, registered in this state under both transport and non-transport categories, has defaulted in payment of tax and additional tax within its due date and thus leading to huge loss of revenue,” the notification read.

“Whereas, the state government has decided to further waive 100 % of penalty to be charged for delayed payment of tax and additional tax on all motor vehicles, only if the due tax and additional tax is paid within 31st March, 2020,” it added.

“The scheme shall be applicable to transport/commercial vehicle, which is more than 15 years old and registered in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) and has already been prohibited from its use within Kolkata Metropolitan Area, provided the owner intends to remove the vehicle to any other region or state after obtaining NoC on payment of the due tax,” the notification stated.

During the middle of January, the state government had introduced a waiver scheme for the owners of all commercial vehicles which were sitting idle for years instead of getting certificates of fitness (CF) renewed from the respective motor vehicles offices in the city and districts. The scheme is effective up to 29 February.

Sources in Paribahan Bhaban said the government is likely to extend this offer also for one another month till 31 March. The practice among a section of owners of plying vehicles without valid CFs poses serious threats to the safety and security of passengers and patients if any accident happens. CF is issued by the transport department based on the condition of the engine and body of a commercial vehicle.

A commercial vehicle seeking CF will have to pay onetime fee of Rs 1500 against whatever amount of fines that have been lying unpaid for months or years to the government. Besides this, one-time amount, owner will have to pay the road and additional tax and existing normal fees slated for various commercial vehicles for CF.