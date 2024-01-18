Transport dept, police to check valid permits of vehicles

Following directions of Calcutta High Court, the state transport department along with the city traffic police have decided to carry out enforcement against vehicles plying through Kolkata central business district, Esplanade, Central Bus Terminus, Kolkata and the areas approaching for Howrah bridge without valid permits. The enforcement is to be implemented from 22 January, as per court’s direction.

On 4 January, the Calcutta High Court had directed the secretary of the secretary of the state transport authority to immediately form a team to conduct a thorough check of valid permits of all the vehicles plying through Kolkata central business district, Esplanade, Central Bus Terminus, Kolkata and the areas approaching for Howrah bridge. The court has directed to detain the vehicles plying without valid permits verified as to whether a fine was paid earlier against those vehicles. ‘If the earlier fine had been paid and still they are violating their permit should be suspended after which show-cause notice should be issued proposing cancellation of the permits issued to them,’ stated the court in its direction.

The court had also directed that in order to assist the officers of the transport department, deputy commissioner of police-I, traffic department, Kolkata to provide adequate police assistance to the officers of the transport authority to carry out the exercise. In the backdrop of the direction, a meeting of the senior officials of the state transport department, Kolkata Police and some of the bus operators was held yesterday.

The stakeholders have decided to hit the ground from 22 January to carry out the enforcement as directed by the court. Meanwhile, the transport department has decided to keep the RTOs and ARTOs open on Saturdays till 29 February to enable fitness tests of vehicles. Till now, fitness tests were done till Fridays following which the pool car owners claimed to be facing difficulties in going for the process with schools open.

Also, after the announcement of the tax and penalty waivers, a huge rush was observed at RTOs and ARTOs for fitness tests. Considering the rush, the department has instructed the RTOs and ARTOs to remain open to enable the vehicles to undergo the necessary fitness tests.