Transport dept blacklists 9 VLTD makers

Nine vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) manufacturing companies were black listed by the state transport department today following malfunctioning of the device reported by many transport operators.

A high level meeting was held at the transport department office at Kasba today between the VLTD manufacturers, the transport operators and senior officials of the state transport department. The meeting was held in the background of the VLTD not functioning properly in several vehicles. According to sources, apart from being blacklisted, the manufacturers have been asked to submit a reply on the malfunctioning of the devices provided by them. “We have also demanded for some kind of mechanism where the renewal could be enabled in an online payment mode,” said Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of the West Bengal Online App Cab Operators’ Guild. “This would prevent malpractices by the persons involved in the middle and smoothen the process,” he added.

According to sources, the transport department is said to have agreed to explore options of an online payment system for renewal.

