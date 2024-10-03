Transformative role of robotics & automation in industries

Higher education is currently experiencing a transformation to respond to global trends. NEP-2020 provides a guiding light for this transforming journey. In a world characterised by rapid change, complexity, the skills of the past are no longer sufficient for today or tomorrow.

The department of mechanical engineering of Dr B C Roy Engineering College, Durgapur has recently conducted AICTE-FDP on ‘Industrial Automation & Robotics’. About 36 faculty members from different AICTE approved institutes of West Bengal participated. The ATAL-FDP also included journal article discussion to showcase application of the knowledge they had gained from real-life research interpretations and industry visit to CSIR-CMERI Durgapur.

The objectives of this ATAL-FDP were to enhance competence, professional development, research advancement, industry collaboration, curriculum development, pedagogical innovation, etc.

The current society is being shaped by other noteworthy megatrends like globalisation, sustainability, and automation. Faculty Development Programme (FDP) aims at equipping teachers with skills and knowledge that are essential for inculcating research, innovation and entrepreneurship through training in various emerging areas. This in turn would enhance skills of students as well as guiding and monitoring their progress towards their career. So, teachers need to upgrade and update knowledge about modern and advanced technological developments and applications like IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and so on.