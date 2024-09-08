Training for civic volunteers

Civic volunteers in the state would undergo training by the state and city police for maintaining discipline and learn proper use of law and other dos and don’ts within the framework of law.

As sources in the state home department claimed that a decision had been taken that the state and city police would impart a 45-day training to the civic police, given the rising incidents of indiscipline by them in recent times.

Sources in the know at the state secretariat, Nabanna, said the proposed training is likely to start in January next year. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the state home minister, has already discussed the issue with the state DGP and city police commissioner for such an initiative.

The state government recently had hiked the monthly allowance of the civic and village police and also increased the terminal benefits for them.