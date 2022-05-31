Train services resume at Bandel ahead of time

The installation and completion of the electronic interlocking system was completed and train services from Howrah to Bandel and Burdwan to Bandel were resumed much ahead of the pre- scheduled time.

The train services to Bandel station were stopped on last Friday at 3 in the afternoon and as per the notification. It said it will need 72 hours for the completion of work and the normal train services to resume but the local people staying close to the station were surprised to see a local train from Howrah reach Bandel at 8.30 am and another train reaching Bandel station from Burdwan at 10 am.

A senior railway official said the electronic interlocking system work was completed on Sunday night hence, steps were taken to resume the train services from Howrah and Burdwan. However, the work on the third track is still in progress but it will not affect the train services to Bandel station.

The daily train commuters from Hooghly, Bandel, Saptagram, Mogra and Talendu were most affected by the temporary suspension of train services to Bandel station.

The normal train services to Bandel station resumed as per the daily train time table.

The installation of the electronic interlocking system at Bandel station has achieved a rare distinction since it is considered the biggest installation of advanced railway electronic interlocking system technology in the world. Hence the name of Bandel station has been sent to the Guinness Book of World Records.