Train services disrupted in Hooghly

Disruption in train services, blocking of railway tracks at different district suburban stations, clashes between the BJP and the TMC party workers, scuffle with police marked the BJP’s 12-hour bandh today.

Bus services on different routes were badly affected, while train commuters had a harrowing time.

The BJP party workers and bandh supporters from the morning blocked the tracks at Serampore, Hindmotors, Mankundu, Seoraphuli, Triveni and Uttarpara. Local trains on Howrah-Burdwan main line, Sheoraphuli-Tarakeswar-Arambagh and Bandel-Katwa railway tracks were held up for long hours.

Some of the long-distance express trains were also held up in different stations.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to remove agitators from the railway tracks at Mankundu.

The TMCP members, infuriated over the train blockade set up by BJP workers, were involved in a direct clash with the BJP workers.

The Bandh supporters blocked roads at Uttarpara B B street, at Triveni, Chanditala Mashat Bazar, Serampore Battala, Serampore Peyarapoe Delhi Road junction. The BJP workers got involved in a direct clash when the TMC workers tried to remove the road blockage set up by bandh supporters, the injured BJP workers were rushed to the hospital.

Most of the shops, business establishments and educational institutions were open. In Arambagh, a partial effect of the bandh was noticed.

Minister Becharam Manna said, “I thank the businessmen and the common people for opposing the bandh.”