Train cancellations

Nine mail express trains and five local trains were cancelled by the South Eastern Railway following glitches in the signalling system of the yard remodelling works. According to the SER, the zonal railway has undertaken station development work at Santragachi railway station. As a part of the project, the zonal railway is carrying out yard remodelling works at Santragachi.

The work of non-interlocking in connection with the yard remodelling and commissioning of electronic interlocking with 533 routes at Santragachi of Kharagpur division was completed on 18 May. According to official sources, glitches in the signalling system after the NI works is said to be the cause of the problem. According to the SER office, train services are expected to be normal soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement