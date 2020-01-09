The general strike called by Left trade unions saw massive disruptions in train, bus services and other means of communication in Hooghly district. Government and privatesector employees had a tough time reaching the office. The Left trade union leaders claimed that the ordinary people had spontaneously supported the issue-based strike called by them. At the same time, the ruling party district president Mr Dilip Yadav said, forcibly paralysing normal life was not only the way to protest against the anti-people policies of Modi-led BJP government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading a mass movement against the wrong policies of the BJP government, without disrupting the normal life of the people. From early morning the CPI(M), SFI and Congress took to the streets right from Arambagh to Uttarpara, raised slogans and asked shop owners and business establishment to keep their shutters down. The toto and auto services were also severely hit.

The private bus services on most of the routes from Arambagh, Chinsurah, Serampore, Konnagar, Par Dankuni, Dankuni remained suspended. Most of the educational institutions were opened, but classes were called off early for abysmal attendance. The Bansberia and Rishra Hastings Jute Mills were closed. The ruling party leaders and workers were not seen actively opposing the strike; hence there were no major clashes. The bandh supporters mainly targeted train services.

The bandh supporters squatted on the railway tracks at Rishra and Serampore and got involved in an altercation with the police who tried to clear the tracks. Mr Shiv Mangal Singh, a CITU leader, alleged that at Rishra, the police resorted to lathi-charge on peaceful bandh supporters. Four of the demonstrators who were severely injured in the police lathi- charge were rushed to the Serampore Walsh hospital.

The DYFI, SFI and SUCI members in a pre-planned manner obstructed the railway tracks at regular intervals disrupting services, at 6.00 am. Bandh supporters blocked the railway track at Bandel – Hooghly – Chinsurah, all the up and down train services were held up. At 11.00 am the Howrah – Tarkeswar railway track was blocked at Nalikul station.

The CPI(M) Pandua MLA Amjad Hossain obstructed the Howrah – Burdwan mainline at Pandua besides the local trains; the long-distance express trains were also held up at different stations. Mr Shiv Mangal Singh, an INTUC leader, claimed that the bandh called by them was peaceful and successful.

The ruling party district president Mr Dilip Yadav said, we strongly oppose the antipeople policies of Modi lead BJP government, our party supremo Mamata Banerjee believes in a mass movement against the BJP government but not in disrupting the normal life of citizens.