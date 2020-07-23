A section of traders in Siliguri, who do business based on some festivals and occasions, are virtually upset over the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that have severely hit business in Siliguri. They were further upset after the administration decided to go for a total lockdown and extend the same by seven more days in its efforts to break the virus ransmission chain ahead of Rakhi Purnima.

A group of traders associated with the Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries of North Bengal (FOCIN) have also raised questions on the way the ongoing lockdown was being handled by the administration, as they cited examples, including the steep price hike of essential commodities, and alleged black marketing that they claim is rife in Siliguri and its adjoining areas.

FOCIN secretary Biswajit Das wrote to the Darjeeling District Magistrate, asking if the administration had issued a written order to extend the lockdown. The seven-day lockdown was scheduled to end tonight, while it was yesterday extended by seven more days from 23 July. Darjeeling DM, S Ponnamlabam, later issued the lockdown extension orders during the daytime today.

“Is there a system for the lockdown? As banks are open, a section of traders are forced to make payments through banks, and they are being harassed by the police on the roads. By giving only two days to stuff essentials at home, all establishments, except the medical sector, should be shut down,” an executive committee member of Bidhan Market in Siliguri, Avijeet Ghosh, said.

“The present lot of traders and economy has gone down. Traders who depend on seasonal and festival business are upset. A section of people have invested money and procured the Rakhi for Raksha Bandhan, which will be marked on 3 August,” Mr Ghosh said, adding, “If the administration wants to impose a total lockdown, it should also shut down both the vegetable and the wholesale markets selling essential commodities too.”

“At dusk, a section of traders procure essential commodities from the wholesale market in Siliguri, which is closed. How are retailers selling cigarettes and other such items without uninterrupted supply chain during the lockdown?” he further said. General secretary of the Kalibari Road Byabosayee Samiti at Mahabirsthan in Siliguri, Ashish Choudhury, said business is down and there is no liquid cash flow, while the price hike continues.

“Retail prices of all vegetables have gone up by 30 to 40 percent. The price of rice is almost stable, but the prices of other items have skyrocketed,” he claimed. “Several small and marginal traders have been badly hit financially. They are facing problems even meeting the requirements for their family members,” Mr Choudhury said.

Asked to comment on the wholesale market allegation, General Secretary of the North Bengal Merchants’ Association, Ayush Tibrewal, said: “Markets will be closed during the state lockdown on Thursday, Saturday, and Wednesday. As vegetable is a raw material, it does not come under our decision. Though price rise may have been there, vegetables are rotting due to the rainfall, and the flow of vegetables from nearby districts to Siliguri is less.”

“The loading and unloading or trading in the market is happening as per the set timings as prescribed by the state government and the district administration. The administration is also looking into the matter. Sale of tabacco is going as per government guidelines,” Mr Tibrewal added.