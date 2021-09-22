Top GNLF leader quits party

As a spate of resignations in the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) continues, senior leader and party’s spokesperson Mahendra Chettri today announced his resignation from the party.

Mr Chettri said that top GNLF leaders were more committed to the BJP than their own party. “My journey with the GNLF ends today. It had been quite some time that a realisation hit many of us in the party that the GNLF had been more committed towards the BJP and its leaders in Kolkata and Delhi than its own hardworking party cadres and leaders at different levels,”

Mr Chettri said in a press release. However, when contacted, he did not want to say anything further on the matter. “Ever since the electoral alliance that was stitched with the party in power in Delhi, our president has completely surrendered the entire organisation, neglecting the ethos and the aspirations of the Gorkhas,” he said.

In the press release, he alleged that at some point it felt like their moral standing was being dictated from the BJP headquarters, which should not have been the case as “a lot of blood and toil by our cadres & leaders have

gone into taking the party where it stands today.”

“The (party) president seems rudderless. His actions & decisions, which are only taken keeping his coterie in mind have been more detrimental to the cause of the Gorkhas than anything else,” Mr Chettri said.

“I thank the late Subhash Ghishing for giving me the opportunity and I promise to carry forward his legitimate political legacy, of which the GNLF has no bearing today. They seem to be taking instructions from Delhi every step of the way,” he said. He, however, did not make his future course of action clear