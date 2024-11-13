TMC wins women bank board uncontested

The Opposition failed to file a single nomination in the much awaited high-profile election of south Bengal’s lone women’s cooperative bank even on the last day of filing of nomination papers, today.

As a result, the Trinamul Congress bagged the board of the cooperative bank uncontested in the city of the state cooperative minister Pradip Majumdar. The election was scheduled on 1 December. The bank had its last election in 2012, that had recorded huge clashes and eight TMC men were arrested on charges of hitting former MP, Saidul Haque.

Considering the soaring election fever since yesterday, significant police arrangements were made around City Centre area today as the opposing women groups scuffled, cell phones were reportedly snatched when the Mahila Trinamul Congress members, around a thousand in number continued blocking the thoroughfare to the bank aiming to resist the CPM incumbents.

The cooperative inspector, Durgapur, Biswajit Das said, “Around 800 members of the bank had collected nomination papers but only 35 nominations were submitted on the closing day today.”