A leader of the All India Majlise- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) today said that the Trinamul Congress treats Muslims as mere vote bank.

Addressing the party’s maiden meeting in Malda district this afternoon, Mazid Hussein said that the TMC “only talks about Muslims” and “takes their votes,” but that it “actually stabs them from behind.”

According to the leader, the TMC is in the lap of the BJP in Tripura and that many MLAs from the Congress, CPIM and TMC have switched over to the saffron party all across the country, but that none from the AIMIM had done that.

Addressing a huge gathering, Mr Hussein said that the TMC had done nothing for the minority community in Bengal.

“Please don’t try to frighten us for we are not a party to only sing and dance. All government officials are asked to execute their duties honestly. In West Bengal, Trinamul Congress only took Muslim votes, but did nothing for them.

The AMIM will work for all the backward people and we have strengthened our organisation in many districts,” Mr Hussein said.

He added that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had already entered Bengal and that the state government would “feel the tremors” when he actually reaches the state in person.

According to political observers in the district, the entry a party like the AIMIM into the political system in the district like Malda, which has more than 50 percent of the total population as Muslims, holds much significance.

“The claims being made by local TMC leaders about Muslim votes being in their favour by replacing the Congress in the district may get a big blow,” an observer said.

The TMC and the BJP in the district, however, said today’s AIMIM meeting did not hold any importance.

“Under nourishment from the BJP, this party has flourished a bit and helped the saffron brigade in north and south India by diffusing Muslim votes. But it will not be easy to fool Muslims of Bengal as they were always and will be with the TMC in the state,” said the district coordinator of the TMC, Dulal Sarkar.

On the other hand, the vice-president of district BJP, Ajoy Ganguli, said, “TMC always looked upon Muslims as a minority vote bank and is now frightened to see such a religious party in Bengal. We always called for ‘sab ka saath sab ka bikas’ and so we don’t care who comes or not. BJP will take over power in Bengal and it is only a matter of time.”