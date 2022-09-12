The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is planning to move a motion in the assembly against the “hyperactive” actions by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in state.

It is announced that a short session of the assembly will be called from September 14 where the motion will be presented before the house. Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Monday ananounced that a proposal on the motion has already been sent in the assembly.

“There will be a discussion in which members of both the treasury benches and the opposition will participate. An atmosphere of tension and fear is being created in the state. The central agencies’ officials are reaching the residences of people at odd hours. There will be discussions on this matter,” the Speaker mentioned.

The ruling to present the motion was taken at a working committee meeting of the assembly on Monday, where several ministers and MLAs of the ruling party were present , besides the Speaker and the deputy speaker, Asish Bandopadhyay. Meanwhile, none of the BJP legislators, who are members of the working committee, were also there in the meeting.

After the party meeting, parliamentary affairs and agriculture minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay revealed that the motion will come up for discussion on September 19.

He took a jibe on the opposition members in the working committee for their absence from the Monday meeting. “We too had been on the opposition benches for a long time. There had been differences with the then Speaker of the assembly but despite that we attended the meetings convened by the Speaker. There are some practices in the democratic system which we should not ignore,” he alleged.

Till the filing of this report, there was no reaction from the state unit of the BJP on this count.