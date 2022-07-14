TMC supporters from nearby states to join Martyr’s Day

After two years of pandemic, Trinamul Congress is going to observe Martyr’s Day with all grandeur at the crossing of CR Avenue and Bentinck Street.

This year, like previous years, a central stage along with few other stages would come up at the crossing.

Party secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “In 1993 on 21 July, we lost 13 of our workers in police firing. Mamata Banerjee launched a movement against the then Left Front government demanding, no identity, no vote!

Mr Chatterjee said that in a police shootout Mamata Banerjee was grievously injured and hospitslised. From then till the Trinamul Congress party was formed, this day is observed here. Then after Trinamul Congress was founded on 1 January, 1998 we observe Martyr’s Day with all grandeur.

The secretary general also said that last two years due to COVID, the programme was held virtually, but this time our workers from all districts and even from neighbouring states like Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura will also come to listen to our chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who will instruct us on party’s move ahead.

On the national emblem row, Mr Chatterjee said, “Centre is destroying the federal structure of the constitution.”