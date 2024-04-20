TMC senses victory in N Bengal after high women turnout

Trinamul Congress leaders thanked the voters, particularly women, in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, for braving the scorching heat and standing in long queues to exercise their franchise.

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women, child development and social welfare said women had come out of their houses to thank Miss Mamata Banerjee for the Lakshmir Bhandar project. “Lakshmir Bhandar is a big step towards women empowerment. A BJP woman leader had said if BJP comes to power then in three months, the scheme will be closed. The heavy turnout of women is a protest against the BJP leader’s statement,” she said.

Ritabrata Banerjee, Trinamul trade union leader said party candidate Prakash Chik Baraik is a tea garden leader and when Narendra Modi came he had announced that all the nine tea gardens under Duncan would be opened. “It is a big hoax. Not a single tea garden opened and Mamata Banerjee took steps for the welfare of the tea garden workers. Health centres and crèche have been opened in the tea gardens and in all the booths that are located in the tea garden area Trinamul Congress will do well,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Banerjee said the body language of Nisith Pramanik shows that he is “Mortally scared and going to face defeat this time.” He said when the results will be announced on 4 June, it will be seen that Trinamul Congress has done well in the first phase of election in north Bengal.” He said the huge participation of people in the election today shows that they are with Trinamul Congress. “The vote was held between Narendra Modi’s false promises and Mamata Banerjee’s genuine guarantee.”