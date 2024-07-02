TMC prepares for Martyrs’ Day

Trinamul Congress is gearing up to make the Martyrs’ Day rally on 21 July a grand success.

The day has been observed by the Trinamul Congress since its inception in 1998. Mamata Banerjee, who as Youth Congress president had organized a march to Writers’ Buildings, the then state administrative headquarters demanding voter identity cards be made mandatory in elections. The Left Front government opened fire to quell the mob killing 13 people.

On this day, meetings are held in every district. Party workers and supporters from far-off districts like Alipurduar and Cooch Behar come to the city to attend the meeting. The party workers from the districts are put up in different places like Central Park in Salt Lake, Rajdanga stadium and Netaji Indoor stadium. 21 July being Sunday, people will not be inconvenienced.

Advertisement

It was learnt that Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party will be the key person in bringing party workers to the city. Party leaders in their X handle wrote today: With faith in our hearts and determination in our eyes, with the vision in our minds to conquer the skies. Shri@abhishekaitc’s words have proven true as Jonogoner Gorjon, the thunderous roar of the people of Bengal sent shockwaves through the seat of power in Delhi.”

Party leaders said the workers have been greatly enthused after the party got more seats and improved its performance in the recently-concluded general election.

There will be a municipal election in 2025. In Kolkata, the BJP is ahead of Trinamul Congress in 59 out of 144 civic wards. The party leaders and workers will wait anxiously for the instruction to be given by party head Mamata Banerjee. She has already instructed the party leaders to pull up socks and ensure better civic facilities to the people.

Asked whether Miss Banerjee will invite leaders of INDIA bloc, the leaders refused to divulge anything on the matter.