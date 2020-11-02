Eying on the next year’s Assembly elections, Trinamul Congress MP and the party’s Nadia district president Mahua Moitra today announced a major shake-up within the party, bringing in fresh faces while accommodating old faces as well.

Besides initiating a major reshuffle within the party’s former district committee, Moitra has released a list of fresh faces with virtually shunting many prominent leaders in the district by placing them in the non-functional posts.

In July, Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had announced the names of newly appointed state and district presidents where Moitra has been selected as the party’s Nadia district president.

After a gap of nearly three months, Moitra today announced the names of newly elected block presidents and other posts along with the district committee.

Apart from the seven-member district committee where the state correctional department minister Ujjal Biswas, chairman, Mahua Moitra, president, Nasiruddin Ahmed, Dipak Bose and Abir Ranjan Biswas as coordinators and Bani Ray and Debasis Roy as spokespersons, a 96member Advisory Board has been formed.

In the advisory board, there are 11 invitee members where prominent party leaders such as the party’s former district president Gouri Sankar Dutta, present Nadia zilla-parishad sabhadhipati, Rikta Kundu, Dr Ramen Biswas, Nilima Nag, Ratna Kar Ghosh, Samir Kumar Poddar, Arindam Bhattacharya, Pundarikakshya Saha, Rukbanur Rahman and Bimalendu Singh Roy have been ‘shunted’.

This apart, Sankar Singh, Kallol Khan, Tapas Saha, Tapas Mondal and Ajay Dey have been inducted in the advisory board where several prominent leaders have been placed in the vice-president posts which are basically non-importance to such a rightist party.

While selecting block presidents, Moitra has followed her own way and she announced the names of the block leaders who are loyal to her, a party insider said. In the most disputed block-Chapra, Moitra has selected Jeber Sheikh and shunted Rukbanur to the advisory board.

Moitra also announced the names of the newly selected district committee of the Trinamul Youth Congress where Prasenjit Mandal for Ranaghat and Jayanta Saha for Krishnagar district committee as presidents.