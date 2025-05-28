TMC MPs write to PM on special session of Parl

West Bengal chief minister had been demanding a special session of Parliament to be convened after the all-party MP’s delegation returns from their visits to different countries.

Today, the Trinamool Congress Parliamentarians of TMC, including Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, met in the Central Hall of Parliament and signed a letter to their effect to the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

The party in its X-handle wrote: “We welcome the Centre’s outreach in taking India’s stand against terrorism to the global stage. But the first duty of any government is to be accountable to its own people. To that end, our Parliamentary Party convened at the Central Hall and has written to PM @narendramodi demanding a special session of Parliament.

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said: TMC chairperson and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has stated that while we have fully cooperated with Centre in sending participants in the delegations abroad which have gone to speak about India’s resolve against Pakistan-based terrorism, it is time to convene special session of Parliament because citizens of India also need to know about the central government’s steps in combating Pakistan-based terrorism. Today, Parliamentary parties of TMC met in the Central Hall of Parliament. We have all signed a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting a special session of Parliament after the MP’s delegation return home from their travels on 5 June. We all met and observed silence for those who have been martyred at the border and lost their lives in Pahalgam.”

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “We all want to know why there was a failure to detect the Pahalgam or the Uri or such attacks? We also want to thank our security forces and also pay homage to the martyrs and those who died in the terrorist attacks.”