TMC MP Sagarika Ghose expresses apprehensions about NCW’s credibility in reporting Murshidabad violence

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose on Monday expressed serious doubts about the credibility of the National Commission for Women, dubbing the statutory body of the government of India as the “BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Mahila wing.”

“The National Commission for Women last seen in Sandeshkhali coercing women to sign blank sheets of paper on fake rape charges, is now in Malda/Murshidabad,” Ms Ghose recalled in a post shared on party’s WhatsApp group.

“MORE BLANK SHEETS OF PAPER AHEAD? Additionally: NCW Member Archana Majumdar stood as a BJP candidate in 2021 Bengal Assembly polls and lost. Do we really expect an objective ‘report’ from the BJP Mahila wing, sorry NCW,” questioned Ms Ghose.

An NCW team led by its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, had on Saturday visited the violence-hit Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The panel assured the violence-hit people of the Centre’s initiative to ensure their safety.

Alleging that the National Commission for Women has become a “Notorious Commission for Whitepaper,” Ms Ghose expressed grave apprehensions about whether the statutory panel will file a fair report at all.

“The National Commission for Women should be known as the Notorious Commission for Whitepaper…The National Commission for Women or the Notorious Commission for Whitepaper (also) went to Sandeshkhali and made women sign on blank papers to cook up rape charges….., entirely fictitious rape charges were cooked up on blank sheet of paper……Now the National Commission for Women or the Notorious Commission for Whitepaper is in Malda and Mushidabad … We ask the question, are more white papers coming?”

A series of violent incidents broke out in Murshidabad district earlier this month after a section of people/locals stepped up protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The unrest led to multiple casualties, injuries, and damage to public and private properties.