TMC MP raises issue of labour deaths in Parliament

Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today took up the topic of labour deaths in the country at the Parliament: He asked to the minister of Labour And Employment three questions: whether the Government has any data on the total number of labour deaths reported across the country during the last five years, including in hazardous industries and construction sectors; (b) if so, the details thereof, year, state and industries-wise; (c)the details of the total amount of compensation disbursed to the families of deceased labourers during the said period and the number of cases of compensation which are still pending, state-wise; and (d) the details of the measures taken by the government to ensure workplace safety and timely disbursement of compensation to the affected families?

The minister of state for labour and employment Shobha Karandlaje in his reply stated: (a) to (d): The government has enacted the Factories Act, 1948, which provides for safety, health and welfare of workers working in the factories registered under the Act. The Factories Act, 1948 and rules framed thereunder are enforced by the respective state governments through the Chief Inspectors of Factories (CIFs) /Directorates of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) in their respective sphere. CIFs/DISH are empowered to take legal action against the occupier and manager of the factory for violating the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948 and rules framed thereunder. As per the data received from the States and Union Territories government, the details of fatal injuries under the Factories Act, 1948 during 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 1154, 1127, 1050, 988 and 1053 respectively.

In the case of construction sector, provisions of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act 1996 and Rules made thereunder stipulate all measures to ensure welfare, safety and health of construction workers.

The Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923 provides, inter-alia, for payment of compensation to employees and their dependents in case of injury and accident arising out of and in the course of employment and resulting in disablement or death. The Act is implemented by the state governments.