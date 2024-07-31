TMC MLAs meet in Assembly after SC order on Anubrata

The MSME minister and Bolpur MLA, Chandranath Sinha said that the party has high hopes on the court and feels that after getting bail in the CBI case today, Anubrata Mondal will also get bail in the ED case too.

The former Birbhum district president of TMC in Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal was, in fact, first arrested by the CBI in the cross-border cattle smuggling case from his house in Bolpur and was lodged at Asansol Special Correctional Home. Later, the ED took him into custody and he is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

Today, the MLAs of Birbhum district, namely MLA of Labhpur Abhijit Singha, MLA of Suri Bikash Roy Choudhury and Nalhati MLA Raju Singh, met at the chamber of deputy speaker Dr Ashish Banerjee and held a meeting after the latest courtroom update on Anubrata Mondal.

Incidentally, during her Lok Sabha poll campaign in Birbhum, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she has been missing Anubrata Mondal, who had exceptional organizational skills, but the day is not far when he will be out from jail on bail.

“We have all followed his path in the panchayat polls and Lok Sabha election and after his return, the party will further strengthen before the 2026 Assembly polls in Birbhum district,” said Abhijit Singha.

Anup Saha, Dubrajpur MLA of BJP said that Anubrata Mondal has been lodged in jail since the past two years and still is in jail due to the ED case, so there is no question of any relief.

His daughter Sukanya Mondal and bodyguard, Sehgal Hussein have also been arrested by the CBI and then by the ED in the cattle smuggling case.

However, his chartered accountant has received bail from the court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Anubrata Mondal told the apex court that though the main accused Enamul Haque has been given bail, Anubrata Mondal has been lodged in jail for more than two years.

The court then granted him bail on three conditions, one of which included submission of his passport.