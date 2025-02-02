TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra escapes ‘attack’

Trinamul Congress MLA Sabitri Mitra had a narrow escape late on Saturday night when an unidentified vehicle rammed into her car twice while she was returning home from Manikchak. Her driver’s quick reflexes helped avert a major mishap. Recounting the incident, Mrs Mitra said she was on her way to Sadarghat in English Bazaar, Malda, when a car first hit her vehicle near Dharampur and sped away.

Moments later, the same vehicle attempted another collision near Milki and even tried to block her path. Realising the danger, Mrs Mitra said, she immediately alerted the police, who arrived and escorted her to safety. Calling the incident a deliberate attempt on her life, Mrs Mitra said she was badly unsettled by the ordeal. “I have provided the car’s number to Malda SP. The police are trying to trace it, but it hasn’t been located yet,” Mrs Mitra said. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Reflecting on the incident, Mrs Mitra, a veteran politician, said this was the first time in her 40-year political career that she had faced such a situation even during late night travels. “Security personnel were with me, but those in the attacking car were trained and had planned to kill me.

At first, I thought it was an accidental hit. But later, when the car overtook mine and tried to block the road, I realised their intention. I immediately decided to return to the Manikchak police station and informed the police,” she said. Sabitri Mitra holds a significant place in Malda’s political landscape. She was the first TMC MLA from the district and was once closely associated with the late ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury. She was elected multiple times as an MLA from Araidanga on a Congress ticket and also served as Malda district Congress president before switching to Trinamul.

