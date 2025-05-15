TMC MLA from Tehatta suffers head injury at home

Trinamul Congress MLA from Tehatta, Tapas Saha, is in critical condition after sustaining a severe head injury from a fall at his residence. The 65-year-old legislator lost consciousness and was rushed to a private hospital near Kolkata’s Eastern Bypass on Wednesday morning.

Medical reports indicate that Saha suffered internal bleeding in the brain and is under intensive care. Doctors are reportedly concerned about the possibility of brain death.

Initially admitted to the Tehatta Sub-Divisional Hospital around 8 a.m. following a suspected brain stroke, Saha was later transferred to Kolkata after his condition worsened. He was moved in an ICU-supported ambulance and is currently being treated in a private facility.

Saha, who represented the Palashipara constituency from 2016 to 2021, was elected MLA from Tehatta in the 2021 assembly elections.

The legislator has also been under scrutiny in connection with the West Bengal recruitment scam. In 2022, his name surfaced in allegations involving Rs 16 crore collected in exchange for job promises. A complaint filed by BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari led to a Calcutta High Court order in 2023 for a CBI probe into the matter.

Hospital officials continue to monitor his condition closely as concerns mount over his prognosis.