The ongoing mass outreach programme BGM is specifically aimed to develop doorto- door connection with the common people, and assure their confidence towards the ruling party. Speaking at the Banglar Gorbo Mamata programme held at Satyajit Bhavan at Seoraphuli, Dilip Yadav of Trinamul Congress emphasised on the role of media to guide a government to serve the people in a better way, at the same time instill confidence among common people towards the government which is striving hard for fast progress and development of the state.

The district leadership felt that in most of the meetings conducted by the party leaders with the media under the banner of BGM, much stress is given to the active, impartial and positive role of the press. The ruling party leaders recollected the active role played by the media during the Singur protests.

They appreciated the reportage on the movement that initiated a turning point triggering a mass cry for change. Further ousting the left front government from bringing TMC into power. However, the ruling party is alarmed over the loss of 18 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP and seems to have decided to start yet another protest against the ‘anti-people, anti-economy, anti-agricultural and industrial policy’ initiative by central government.

Becchram Manna, the MLA Haripal, who was also the foremost leader of the Singur movement, during the BGM program at Kamarkundu said, “The success credit of Singur movement equally goes to the Press. Regularly, news correspondents risked their lives, gave coverage to the brutality aimed towards the villagers trying to safeguard their agricultural land from the left front government (in power) for the automobile production.

“Our party supremo, Mamata Banerjee, was tortured by the police. The news reached the masses through the media’s exposure. The daily coverage on Singur protests initiated a mass movement against the then left front government, at last, the 34 years of rule of the left came to an end. The media can help a government to function in a better way, at the same time develop a mass movement against anti-people policies of the BJP government. Awareness of facts helps a citizen to make the right choices, and express their right mandate during the polls. The Trinamul Congress government have always upheld the freedom of the Press, to play their essential role in the nationbuilding process together with the government which only aims to serve the common people,” Manna added.