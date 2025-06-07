TMC leader Kunal set to debut on silver screen

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul Congress leader will soon be acting in a feature film.

Ghosh will be acting as one of the main characters. State education minister and theatre personality Bratya Basu and Rituparna Sengupta will also be playing pivotal roles in the film.

Directed by Arindam Sil, the film titled Karpur, is based on a much talked about incident that had taken place in the city in the late 1980s.

Ghosh said he will be acting in a feature film for the first time. “I have never acted before, never took part in any drama during my school or college days though I acted for a miniscule a small role in a television serial. My tryst with the camera is limited to the talk shows or interviews on television. I have taken this role as a challenge,” he said, adding: “I have asked my friend Bratya, a well-known cinema and theatre personality, to give me tips on acting. I have requested the director to give me lessons on acting.”

Ghosh is playing the role of a typical aristocrat, who is a resident of north Kolkata, politically conscious, having interest on almost anything and everything.

Arindam Sil said he has selected Ghosh whom he think fits in the character. “Many have asked me why have I taken Ghosh in one of the main roles. Ghosh is not camera shy and can put forward his views boldly without any confusion. This is very important for any actor,” he said, adding, “In south India many actor-turned-politicians are successful. In Bengal many actors have joined politics and have become MLAs or MPs. There is no harm if a politician joins a film industry. Who knows that Bengal might get a new actor playing a major character role?”

The shooting will start shortly. Ghosh said he is very excited about the film. “I will try my best to make the role I am portraying as real as possible,” Ghosh said.