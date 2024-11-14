TMC leader killed in attack at Bhatpara

During the Naihati by-election today, a Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader was killed in an attack by miscreants in Bhatpara, under Jagaddal police station, in North 24 Parganas.

Since Wednesday morning, the area saw heavy bombing and gunfire. The attack claimed the life of Ashok Sau, former TMC president of Ward 12 in the Bhatpara Municipality. He was taken to Bhatpara hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Outraged TMC supporters gathered outside the Jagaddal police station, accusing the station officer of negligence. According to local sources, a sudden series of bombings erupted in the Jagaddal PS area on Wednesday morning. Ashok was sitting in a nearby tea stall, chatting with others, when a few assailants reportedly entered the shop and began attacking before anyone could react. Bombs were thrown, both inside and outside the tea stall and Ashok was shot at. The assailants also vandalised the shop before fleeing. The shop owner claimed there was a crowd in the shop, and he was busy preparing tea when the commotion began. He said, “I couldn’t understand what was happening. Ashok used to come to my shop daily for tea. He was hit by a bullet, and my shop was damaged.”

The tea shop owner couldn’t identify who was behind the attack. Police arrived at the scene and are questioning locals, but the culprits are yet to be identified. Reports indicate that Ashok’s condition deteriorated and efforts were made to transfer him to another hospital, but he passed away before that.

Advertisement

Notably, Wednesday’s by-election in the Naihati Assembly saw sporadic disturbances, and this incident in Bhatpara has spread fear throughout the area. The BJP claimed that the attack on Ashok was due to an internal TMC feud. According to police sources, Ashok was previously attacked in 2023. Barrackpore police commissioner Alok Rajoria, who visited the scene, said, “Three individuals entered the tea shop and shot Ashok Saha. Locals reported that a bomb was also thrown. Ashok was shot in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition.”

He added, “Ashok was attacked once before in February 2023, with a suspect named Akash identified at that time. Akash later died. We’re investigating who is involved and CCTV footage is being reviewed. The culprits will be apprehended soon.” Former MP and BJP state vice-president Arjun Singh alleged those who fired at BJP leader Priyanku Pandey, same miscreants killed this TMC leader too. “TMC pampers criminals and now these goons have become Frankenstein,” said Mr Singh. Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmik alleged that Arjun himself was the chief sponsor of miscreants here. “It takes time to wipe out miscreants from Bhatpara. Bhatpara, was once famous in the world for legends of Sanskrit language scholars’ toll (Sanskrit schools). Under Arjun Singh’s influence the place became miscreants’ den.TMC is determined to clear those trouble makers,” said Mr Bhowmik.